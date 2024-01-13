Mother & Babycat Lata
1 x 5.1oz
4C-Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
4D- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
4A- Ideal starter food for kittens
Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.
4B- Supports mother and babycat health
MOTHER & BABYCAT is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the queen’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for optimal development of kittens during the first stage of growth.