Mother & Babycat Lata

1 x 5.1oz

4C-Strong immune system

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

4D- Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

4A- Ideal starter food for kittens

Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.

4B- Supports mother and babycat health

MOTHER & BABYCAT is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the queen’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for optimal development of kittens during the first stage of growth.