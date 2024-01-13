Siamese adult

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
Exclusive formula - Omega 6 fatty acids & L-carnitine
Special siamese jaw
This specially designed tube-shaped kibble is easy for the narrow and long Siamese cat muzzle to grasp. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.
Lean muscular body
The Siamese has an elegant and athletic silhouette. An increased level of proteins (38%) and a moderate fat level (16%) help preserve a long, slender and muscular body.
Elegant and intelligent
Long, slender and tubular body Colour-pointed mask and extremities Deep blue almond-shaped eyes