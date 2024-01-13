Anallergenic Gato
Alimento seco para gatos
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
2kg
4kg
8kg
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Cats with food sensitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Front-line quality processes that include DNA-tests.
5B. ALLERGEN RESTRICTION
Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.
5A. EXTENSIVELY HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Extensively hydrolysed protein composed of oligopeptides and pure amino acids from single source helps minimise the risk of nutrient intolerances and food allergies.
5C. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.