Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie Feline
Alimento seco para gatos
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit.
5B. MODERATE CALORIE
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
5C. MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Some cats might need a controlled calorie content to maintain a healthy body weight.