Gatos Castrados Weight Control
Alimento seco para gatos
Tamaños disponibles
1.5kg
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
5A. HIGH FIBRE
Proven formulation to reduce spontaneous energy intake, thanks to appetite regulating fibers.
5B. OPTIMAL BODY WEIGHT
Moderate fat and calorie levels help cats maintain ideal weight. Adapted protein levels help supporting muscle mass.
5C. S/O INDEX
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.