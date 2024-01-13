Gatos Castrados Weight Control

Gatos Castrados Weight Control

Alimento seco para gatos

Tamaños disponibles

1.5kg

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
BENEFICIOS

5A. HIGH FIBRE

Proven formulation to reduce spontaneous energy intake, thanks to appetite regulating fibers.

5B. OPTIMAL BODY WEIGHT

Moderate fat and calorie levels help cats maintain ideal weight. Adapted protein levels help supporting muscle mass.

5C. S/O INDEX

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.