Renal Felino - Pouch
1 x 85g
12 x 100g
CKD Dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.
Reduce renal workload
Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.
Metabolic equilibrium
Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.
Appetite preference
Designed aromatic profile helps answer to cat's specific preference.