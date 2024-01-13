Renal Felino - Pouch

1 x 85g

12 x 100g

pa.benefits.benefitsTitle

CKD Dietary management

Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.

Reduce renal workload

Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.

Metabolic equilibrium

Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.

Appetite preference

Designed aromatic profile helps answer to cat's specific preference.