Dachshund adulto

Tamaños disponibles

2.5kg

7.5kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

JOINT & BONE SUPPORT

DACHSHUND ADULT contributes to supporting the Dachshund’s bones and joints and helps maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

MUSCLE MASS

This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content.

STOOL AND ODOUR REDUCTION

This formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation to help reduce faecal smell.