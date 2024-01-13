Bulldog Inglés Adulto
12kg
ODOUR REDUCTION
This formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation which may cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odour.
HEALTHY SKIN
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).
BONE & JOINT HEALTH
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.