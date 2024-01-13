Bulldog Inglés Adulto

Bulldog Inglés Adulto

12kg

ODOUR REDUCTION

This formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation which may cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odour.

HEALTHY SKIN

This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).

BONE & JOINT HEALTH

This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.