Pastor Alemán Adulto

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE
Contributes to supporting digestive health while taking into account the German Shepherd’s digestive sensitivity, thanks to highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins and a selection of specific fibres to limit intestinal fermentation while promoring a balance in the intestinal flora. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
HEALTHY SKIN & COAT
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA).
BONE & JOINT HEALTH
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.