Labrador Retriever Adulto

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

12kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

IDEAL WEIGHT

The Labrador Retriever is known for his tendency to gain weight. This formula helps maintain the Labrador Retriever’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.

BONE & JOINT HEALTH

This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

HEALTHY SKIN & COAT

LABRADOR RETRIEVER ADULT helps support the skin’s “barrier” role and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.