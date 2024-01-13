Maxi Adult 5+

Maxi Adult 5+

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

15kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
BENEFICIOS

VITALITY SUPPORT

Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in medium breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Helps support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.

DIGESTIVE TOLERANCE

Helps promote optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.