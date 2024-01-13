Maxi Adult 5+

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
VITALITY SUPPORT
Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in medium breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Helps support large breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.
DIGESTIVE TOLERANCE
Helps promote optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.