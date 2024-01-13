DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
2. DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
1. HEALTHY GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, it lays the foundation for its future, developing gradually. MAXI PUPPY/JUNIOR supports healthy growth, with an optimal supply of energy, proteins, calcium and phosphorous.
3. BONE&JOINT SUPPORT
Contributes to good bone mineralisation in large breed puppies thanks to a balanced intake of energy and minerals (calcium and phosphorus), thus supporting bone consolidation and joints.