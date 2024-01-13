Maxi Starter
Alimento seco para perros
Tamaños disponibles
10kg
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
Start complex / Natural defences - Digestive health
The fruit of ongoing science from Royal Canin, Start Complex is an exclusive combination of nutritional elements which are present in mother’s milk, reinforced with specific nutrients which actively contribute to supporting the puppy’s digestive health and natural defences.
Gestation / lactation support
Nutritional profile which is adapted to the bitch’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation.
Easy rehydration
Easy to rehydrate to a porridge-like consistency which is very palatable for the bitch and weaning puppies and facilitates the transition from mother’s milk to solid food.