Medium Starter

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

3kg

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

Start Complex / Natural Defences - Digestive Health

Start Complex is a unique combination of nutritional elements present in mother's milk, reinforced with specific nutrients that help to promote digestive health and the puppy's natural defences.

Pregnancy and lactation support

Nutritional profile adapted to the high energy needs of the mother in the final phase of pregnancy and during lactation.

Easy to rehydrate

Easy to rehydrate to obtain a porridge consistency that is highly palatable for the mother and her weaning puppies. Facilitates the transition from mother's milk to solid food.