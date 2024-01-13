Medium Starter
Alimento seco para perros
Tamaños disponibles
3kg
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
Start Complex / Natural Defences - Digestive Health
Start Complex is a unique combination of nutritional elements present in mother's milk, reinforced with specific nutrients that help to promote digestive health and the puppy's natural defences.
Pregnancy and lactation support
Nutritional profile adapted to the high energy needs of the mother in the final phase of pregnancy and during lactation.
Easy to rehydrate
Easy to rehydrate to obtain a porridge consistency that is highly palatable for the mother and her weaning puppies. Facilitates the transition from mother's milk to solid food.