DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
4. HOW ELSE CAN YOU HELP YOUR DOG?
How else can you help your dog? Feed your dog at regular times. Train your dog to eat his daily meals (and not snacks) without fussing, which is better for everyone’s wellbeing. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
3. PRODUCT CLAIMS
Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for small dogs, MINI EXIGENT has an aroma irresistible to the fussiest of eaters. The size, shape, and density of MINI EXIGENT kibble has been specially designed for miniature jaws. With a pillow-shaped kibble that has a crunchy outside and a soft inside, every piece has an appetising texture your dog will love.
1. PROVEN RESULTS
Proven Results : up to 99 % prefered* *Royal Canin internal study