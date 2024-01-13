Mini Indoor Adult

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
DIGESTIVE HEALTH AND STOOL QUALITY
Helps support digestive health and reduces faecal smell and volume thanks to highly digestible L.I.P., an appropriate fibre content and very high quality carbohydrate sources.
COAT CONDITION
This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin and coat. Enriched with EPA-DHA.
IDEAL BODY CONDITION
Helps maintain ideal body condition thanks to an adapted calorie content which meets the reduced energy needs of small breed dogs living mainly indoors. This formula contains L-Carnitine.