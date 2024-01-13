Mini Indoor Adult

Mini Indoor Adult

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

2.5kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
BENEFICIOS

DIGESTIVE HEALTH AND STOOL QUALITY

Helps support digestive health and reduces faecal smell and volume thanks to highly digestible L.I.P., an appropriate fibre content and very high quality carbohydrate sources.

COAT CONDITION

This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin and coat. Enriched with EPA-DHA.

IDEAL BODY CONDITION

Helps maintain ideal body condition thanks to an adapted calorie content which meets the reduced energy needs of small breed dogs living mainly indoors. This formula contains L-Carnitine.