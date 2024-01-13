Puppy Mini Pouch
pa.productGrid.productCategoryWetFoodForDog
pa.existingFormats.existingFormats
pa.existingFormats.whatIsTheRightPortion
12 x 85g
pa.productDetails.productDetailsTitle
pa.benefits.benefitsTitle
Immune system support
Helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Digestive health
Helps support digestive health and a balance in the intestinal flora.
Intense energy content
Meets the energy needs of small breeds puppies.