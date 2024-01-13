Pomeranian - Pouch
Adapted texture appetite stimulation loaf
A smooth texture to help stimulate the Pomeranian's finicky appetite.
Bone & joint support
'Contributes to supporting the Pomeranian''s healthy bones and joints with an adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA & DHA.'
Digestive health
Helps support a healthy transit and optimal stool quality with high quality proteins and a balanced supply of dietary fibres.
Healthy skin & coat
Helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat with adapted levels of EPA & DHA and omega-6 fatty acids.