X-Small Adult 8+

VITALITY SUPPORT
The content of nutrients in this formula helps maintain vitality in very small breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants.
HEALTHY TRANSIT
VERY SMALL BREED DOGS are prone to constipation. A balanced intake of fibres (including psyllium) helps facilitate intestinal transit and contributes to good stool quality thanks to highly digestible L.I.P. proteins.
URINARY TRACT HEALTH
Helps support a healthy urinary system in very small breed dogs.
VERY PALATABLE & VERY SMALL KIBBLE
This small-sized kibble has been developped to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 4kg. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.