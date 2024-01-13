X-small Ageing 12+

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
HEALTHY AGEING SUPPORT
Developed to support healthy ageing in very small breed dogs. Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
HEALTHY TRANSIT
VERY SMALL BREED DOGS are prone to constipation. A balanced intake of fibres (including psyllium) together with highly digestible L.I.P. proteins. helps facilitate intestinal transit and contributes to good stool quality.
CARDIAC HEALTH
Formulated with key nutrients and antioxidants to help support good cardiac function in ageing dogs.
VERY PALATABLE & VERY SMALL KIBBLE
This small-sized kibble has been developped to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 4kg. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.