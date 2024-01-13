Yorkshire Terrier Adulto

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

2.5kg

7.5kg

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

Coat health

This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Yorkshire’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.

Exclusive kibble design: dental health

This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Satisfies fussy appetite

This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.

Healthy ageing support

This formula supplies a selection of nutrients to help maintain health in mature dogs.