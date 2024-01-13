Yorkshire Terrier Adulto
Alimento seco para perros
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
2.5kg
7.5kg
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
Coat health
This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Yorkshire’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Satisfies fussy appetite
This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.
Healthy ageing support
This formula supplies a selection of nutrients to help maintain health in mature dogs.