Yorkshire Terrier Puppy
1kg
3kg
4. EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE: DENTAL HEALTH
This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
2. COAT HEALTH
This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Yorkshire’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.
3. DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to help support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
1. IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. YORKSHIRE TERRIER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.