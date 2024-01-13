Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie

Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

7.5kg

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit.

5B. MODERATE CALORIE

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

5C. MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.

FORMULA FEATURES

4D. High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

SENSITIVITIES

2C. Some dogs might need a controlled calorie content to maintain a healthy body weight.