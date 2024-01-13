Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie
Alimento seco para perros
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
1.5kg
7kg
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
5B. MODERATE CALORIE AND PHOSPHORUS
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight and moderate phosphorus intake to help support healthy kidney function.
5C. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Being overweight can have a dramatic effect on a pet's overall health.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Moderate level of fat and controlled calorie content.