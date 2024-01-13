Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie

Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

1.5kg

7kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

5B. MODERATE CALORIE AND PHOSPHORUS

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight and moderate phosphorus intake to help support healthy kidney function.

5C. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

SENSITIVITIES

2C. Being overweight can have a dramatic effect on a pet's overall health.

FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Moderate level of fat and controlled calorie content.