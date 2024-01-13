Hypoallergenic Puppy

Hypoallergenic Puppy

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

1.5kg

3.5kg

14kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

5C. OPTIMAL GROWTH

Specially adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the nutritional needs of growing puppies and satisfy their fussy appetites.

5B. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.