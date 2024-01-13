Hypoallergenic Small Dog

Hypoallergenic Small Dog

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

2kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

5B. LOW RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

5C. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

5D. DENTAL HEALTH

Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.

SENSITIVITIES

2C.Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.