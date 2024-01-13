Satiety Support
50g
1.5kg
BEGGING CONTROL
High natural fibre level helps keep dogs satisfied between meals. Helped control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.
EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Supports safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight over a 3 month period.
HEALTHY JOINT SUPPORT
Nutrients help support healthy bones and joints placed under stress by excess bodyweight.
MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.