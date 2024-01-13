Satiety Weight Management Small Dogs

Alimento seco para perros

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

S/O INDEX

EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.     

BEGGING CONTROL

High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss

SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS

Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.