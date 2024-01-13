Satiety Weight Management Small Dogs
Alimento seco para perros
Tamaños disponibles
50g
500g
1.5kg
3kg
8kg
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
S/O INDEX
-
EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
BEGGING CONTROL
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss
SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS
Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.