5A. ITCHING RELIEF
Scientifically proven to relieve itchy skin, improving quality of life in dogs sensitive to environmental allergens.
5B. SKIN SOOTHING
Helps to sooth sensitive skin and support healthy digestion.
5C. SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY
Formulated with unique complexes to support the skin’s natural protective barrier and immunity.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Dogs with environmental sensitivities can benefit from an adapted long-term diet.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Enriched with omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, and contains a targeted level of zinc.