Hair and Skin Care

Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to support a healthy skin and coat.

Does your cat have a poor coat condition? Skin cells are constantly being renewed and have significant nutritional needs. Some cats have sensitive skin reflected in a poor coat condition, but which can be supported by a proper nutritional balance.

What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? HAIR & SKIN CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain skin and coat health. Formulated with: - An exclusive complex of nutrients which helps support the skin’s barrier role. - High quality proteins with specific amino acids help promote healthy hair growth and skin renewal. - Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for their beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition.

Proven results / in 21 days / healthy shiny coat / visible effect / amino acids & vitamins / omega 3 & 6

PROVEN RESULTS: the exclusive use of HAIR & SKIN CARE brings a significant improvement in coat shine after 21 days*. *Royal Canin internal study, 2006.

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to support a healthy skin and coat.

