Fibre Response
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low indisgestible proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security.
High fibre
High fibre content to address fibre responsive diarrhoea and colitis.
EPA/DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals.
Composition: rice, vegetable fibres, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, maize, maize gluten, wheat, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, dehydrated pork protein, wheat gluten*, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, yeasts, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), egg powder, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 11300 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 180 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 23% - Fat content: 16% - Crude ash: 7.3% - Crude fibres: 11.1% - EPA/DHA: 3 g/kg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Dog weight
|2 kg
|-
|5 kg
|-
|10 kg
|-
|15 kg
|-
|20 kg
|-
|30 kg
|-
|40 kg
|-
|50 kg
|-
|60 kg
|-
|70 kg
|-
|80 kg
|-
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|Thin
|80 g
|7/8
|160 g
|1+6/8
|265 g
|3
|355 g
|4
|435 g
|5
|585 g
|6+6/8
|725 g
|8+2/8
|850 g
|9+6/8
|985 g
|11+1/8
|1105 g
|12+4/8
|1215 g
|13+5/8
|Normal
|65 g
|6/8
|125 g
|1+4/8
|210 g
|2+3/8
|285 g
|3+2/8
|350 g
|4
|470 g
|5+3/8
|580 g
|6+5/8
|680 g
|7+6/8
|790 g
|8+7/8
|885 g
|10
|975 g
|11
|Overweight
|50 g
|5/8
|95 g
|1+1/8
|160 g
|1+6/8
|210 g
|2+3/8
|260 g
|3
|350 g
|4
|435 g
|5
|510 g
|5+7/8
|590 g
|6+5/8
|660 g
|7+3/8
|730 g
|8+2/8