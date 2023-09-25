Gastrointestinal Low Fat Liquid Dog

Liquid Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET Canine GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT LIQUID is a complete and balanced diet for adult dogs formulated to provide nutritional support while under veterinary care. This diet is highly digestible and restricted in fat for dogs in need of a low fat diet. Feed under veterinary supervision.

Sizes available

1 x 8oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

0.9 KCAL/ML – ENTERAL NUTRITION

PACKAGING INNOVATION – SPECIAL CAP – EASY TO FILL

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

