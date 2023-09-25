Gastrointestinal Low Fat Liquid Dog
Liquid Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET Canine GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT LIQUID is a complete and balanced diet for adult dogs formulated to provide nutritional support while under veterinary care. This diet is highly digestible and restricted in fat for dogs in need of a low fat diet. Feed under veterinary supervision.
Sizes available
1 x 8oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
0.9 KCAL/ML – ENTERAL NUTRITION
PACKAGING INNOVATION – SPECIAL CAP – EASY TO FILL
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 6.8%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.3%, Crude Fat (max.) 2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 0.1%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 820 kcal ME/kg or 0.9kcal ME/ml on an as fed basis (calculated) . 8fl oz (237ml).
INGREDIENT: water, dried milk protein, maltodextrins, vegetable oil, soy protein, fish oil, dipotassium phosphate, trace minerals [dicalcium phosphate, calcium citrate, potassium chloride, ferrous sulfate, magnesium oxide, zinc sulfate, sodium selenite, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, potassium iodide], L-Arginine, taurine, choline chloride, sodium citrate, mono - and diglycerides of fatty acids, salt, vitamins [ascorbic acid, vitamin E supplement, niacinamide, vitamin B-12, vitamin A palmitate, calcium pantothenate, thiamine hydrochloride, pyridoxine hydrochloride, biotin, vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement, folic acid], potassium citrate, carrageenan, potassium hydroxide,modified corn starch, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).