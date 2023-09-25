Gastrointestinal Puppy
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for dogs - Specially for puppies.
1kg
2.5kg
10kg
Optimal growth
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.
Easy rehydration
Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetite and help transition from milk to solid food.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein*, animal fats*, rice*, dehydrated pork protein*, maize*, maize flour*, wheat gluten*, hydrolysed animal proteins*, beet pulp, egg powder*, minerals, soya oil*, fish oil*, vegetable fibres, yeasts products, psyllium husks and seeds (source of mucilaginous substances), fructo-oligosaccharides (0.5%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides (0.2%) and betaglucans), marigold extract (source of lutein). *highly digestible ingredients.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 17000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1100 IU, Iron (3b103): 49 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.9 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 15 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 64 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 137 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 30.5% - Fat content: 22.0% - Crude ash: 7.5% - Crude fibres: 1.8% - Calcium: 1.26% - Sodium: 0.4% - Potassium: 0.6% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 4.1% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.9%.
|Adult
|weight
|2 kg
|5 kg
|10 kg
|Puppy's age (months)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|1-2
|39 - 47
|3/8
|65-90
|5/8 - 7/8
|91 - 141
|7/8 - 1+2/8
|3-4
|52 - 54
|4/8
|101 - 106
|7/8 - 1
|166 - 176
|1+4/8 - 1+5/8
|5-6
|53 - 46
|4/8 - 3/8
|106 - 96
|1 - 7/8
|179 - 178
|1+5/8
|7-8
|39 - 38
|3/8
|87 - 77
|6/8
|161 - 144
|1+4/8 - 1+2/8
|9-10
|38
|3/8
|76 - 75
|6/8 - 5/8
|129 - 128
|1+1/8
|11-12
|126
|1+1/8
|20 kg
|30 kg
|40 kg
|1-2
|129 - 226
|1+1/8 - 2
|143 - 248
|1+2/8 - 2+2/8
|156 - 270
|1+3/8 - 2+4/8
|3-4
|273 - 293
|2+4/8 - 2+5/8
|311 - 339
|2+7/8 - 3+1/8
|350 - 385
|3+1/8 - 3+4/8
|5-6
|301
|2+6/8
|374 - 407
|3+3/8 - 3+6/8
|448 - 505
|4 - 4+5/8
|7-8
|280 - 261
|2+4/8 - 2+3/8
|408 - 380
|3+6/8 - 3+4/8
|506 - 475
|4+5/8 - 4+2/8
|9-10
|238 - 217
|2+1/8 - 2
|354 - 322
|3+2/8 - 2+7/8
|445 - 414
|4 - 3+6/8
|11-12
|214 - 213
|2 - 1+7/8
|292 - 290
|2+5/8
|389 - 364
|3+4/8 - 3+2/8
|Mother
|weight (kg)
|Gestation (weeks)
|2 kg
|5 kg
|10 kg
|1 à 5
|44
|3/8
|87
|6/8
|146
|1+3/8
|6-7
|48 - 53
|3/8 - 4/8
|96 - 104
|7/8 - 1
|161 - 176
|1+4/8 - 1+5/8
|8-9
|57 - 61
|4/8
|113 - 122
|1 - 1+1/8
|190 - 205
|1+6/8 - 1+7/8
|20 kg
|30 kg
|40 KG
|1 à 5
|246
|2+2/8
|334
|3
|414
|3+6/8
|6-7
|271 - 295
|2+4/8 - 2+5/8
|367 - 400
|3+3/8 - 3+5/8
|455 - 497
|4+1/8 - 4+4/8
|8-9
|320 - 345
|2+7/8 - 3+1/8
|434 - 467
|3+7/8 - 4+2/8
|538 - 579
|4+7/8 - 5+2/8
|Lactation
|ad libitum