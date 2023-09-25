Gastrointestinal Puppy

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for dogs - Specially for puppies.

1kg

2.5kg

10kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Optimal growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.

Easy rehydration

Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetite and help transition from milk to solid food.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

