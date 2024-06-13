Collecting your puppy

A lead and an adjustable collar, or harness Keep your puppy safe when walking them to and from the car.

A blanket or toy Give a blanket or toy to your puppy's mother for a while to collect their scent which should help keep your puppy calm on the way home.

A bottle of water and a bowl Make sure your puppy is hydrated on the journey home.

Treats It's good to reward your puppy for being well-behaved early on so bring treats and keep them occupied with something to chew on.

Poo bags and cleaning supplies When you collect your puppy they're unlikely to be toilet trained, so be prepared for potential accidents.