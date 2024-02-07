Hair & Skin care

What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Hair & Skin care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps maintain skin and coat health. Formulated with: - An exclusive complex of nutrients, including B vitamins, helps support the role of the skin as a protective barrier. - High quality proteins with specific amino acids help promote healthy hair growth and skin renewal. - Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids for their beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition.