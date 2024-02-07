Hair & Skin care
Alimentos secos para gatos
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats - Formulated to support healthy skin and coat.
Tamaños disponibles
1.59kg
Proven results* in 21 days healthy, shinier coat visible effect amino acids & vitamins omega-3 & omega-6 fatty acids (*see back for details)
Proven results: the exclusive use ofHair & Skin care results in a significant improvement in coat shine after 21 days*. *Royal Canin Internal Study, 2014.
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Hair & Skin care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps maintain skin and coat health. Formulated with: - An exclusive complex of nutrients, including B vitamins, helps support the role of the skin as a protective barrier. - High quality proteins with specific amino acids help promote healthy hair growth and skin renewal. - Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids for their beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition.
L.I.P. Digestive science innovation
*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Does your cat have a poor coat condition?
Does your cat have a poor coat condition? Some cats have sensitive skin and poor coat condition. Balanced nutrition plays a significant role in skin cell renewal and supports healthy skin and coat.
|Weight of cat
|(cat silo)Low needs energy
|(cat silo)Normal needs energy
|(cat silo)High needs energy
|cup
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cup
|grams
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/4
|33 g
|3/8
|41 g
|1/2
|49 g
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/8
|40 g
|1/2
|50 g
|1/2
|60 g
|11 lb (5 kg)
|3/8
|47 g
|1/2
|59 g
|5/8
|71 g
|13.2 lb (6 kg)
|1/2
|54 g
|5/8
|67 g
|3/4
|80 g