Alimentos secos para gatos

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats - Formulated to support healthy skin and coat.

Tamaños disponibles

1.59kg

Proven results* in 21 days healthy, shinier coat visible effect amino acids & vitamins omega-3 & omega-6 fatty acids (*see back for details)

Proven results: the exclusive use ofHair & Skin care results in a significant improvement in coat shine after 21 days*. *Royal Canin Internal Study, 2014.

What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Hair & Skin care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps maintain skin and coat health. Formulated with: - An exclusive complex of nutrients, including B vitamins, helps support the role of the skin as a protective barrier. - High quality proteins with specific amino acids help promote healthy hair growth and skin renewal. - Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids for their beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition.

L.I.P. Digestive science innovation

*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Does your cat have a poor coat condition?

Does your cat have a poor coat condition? Some cats have sensitive skin and poor coat condition. Balanced nutrition plays a significant role in skin cell renewal and supports healthy skin and coat.

