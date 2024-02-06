Large Joint Care
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For adult and mature large breed dogs from 56 to 100 lb (25 to 45 kg) - Over 15 months old - Dogs with joint sensitivities.
6lb
30lb
Proven results
Supports Healthy Movement - 97% of owners are satisfied after 1 month* *Royal Canin internal study, 2017.
Precise formula
Joint Care is formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, to support healthy bones and joints during the aging process. The formula also has adapted calories to support a healthy weight.
Sensitivity description
Large dogs, especially active ones, have added strain on their bones and joints which can slow them down. Help your dog stay active and enjoy better fitness by protecting his bones and joints.
How else can you help your dog?
Keep your dog active with regular exercise, but avoid stressing his joints with high-impact jumping or sudden stopping and starting. It''s also important to keep your dog''s weight down, as extra pounds put extra strain on his joints. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog''s health, please contact your veterinarian.'
|Dog Weight
|-
|Low Activity
|-
|Meidum Activity
|-
|High Activity
|-
|lb
|kg
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|57
|26
|3+3/8
|304
|4
|352
|4+1/2
|400
|71
|32
|4
|355
|4+5/8
|411
|5+1/4
|467
|84
|38
|4+1/2
|404
|5+1/4
|468
|6
|532
|97
|44
|5+1/8
|451
|5+7/8
|522
|6+3/4
|594