Small Indoor Adult
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs - For small breed dogs (from 9 to 22 lb) living mainly indoors - Over 10 months old
2.5lb
1. DIGESTIVE HEALTH AND STOOL QUALITY
SMALL INDOOR ADULT helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support optimal digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
3. COAT CONDITION
Contains precise levels of EPA and DHA to help support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.
IDEAL BODY CONDITION
Formulated with an adapted calorie content to help maintain ideal body condition of small breed dogs who have reduced energy needs when living mainly indoors. This formula contains L-carnitine.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 19.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.11%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 70 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3609 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 354 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENT: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn, brown rice, chicken fat, wheat gluten, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, pea fiber, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, salt, potassium chloride, L-tyrosine, calcium sulfate, calcium carbonate, DL-methionine, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-arginine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], taurine, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.