GASTROINTESTINAL PUPPY ultra soft mousse
Alimentos húmedos para perros
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - Puppies from weaning to adulthood.
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
1 x 5.1oz
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
OPTIMAL GROWTH
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.
ADAPTED TEXTURE
Specific mousse texture to help facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetites and help the transition from milk to solid food.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.6%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.6%, Moisture (max.) 80.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.05%, Calcium (min.)0.29%, Potassium (min.)0.15%, Sodium (min.)0.12%, Vitamin E (min.) 83 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 77 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 967 kcal ME/kg; 140 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
FEEDING INSTRUCTION: Feed only as directed by your veterinarian. Ensure fresh drinking water is available at all times. Cover and refrigerate unused portion.
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, chicken, chicken liver, brewers rice flour, gelatin, powdered cellulose, hydrolyzed poultry by-products aggregate, casein, fish oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, pork plasma, calcium carbonate, carrageenan, sodium silico aluminate, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), natural flavors (only for Mexico: poultry), guar gum, taurine, potassium chloride, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, choline chloride, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], carotene.