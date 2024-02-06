GASTROINTESTINAL PUPPY ultra soft mousse

Alimentos húmedos para perros

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - Puppies from weaning to adulthood.

Tamaños disponibles

1 x 5.1oz

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

OPTIMAL GROWTH

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.

ADAPTED TEXTURE

Specific mousse texture to help facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetites and help the transition from milk to solid food.

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL