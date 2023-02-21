Puppy - Maxi - Hrană umedă
Hrană umedă pentru câini
Hrană umedă completă pentru cățeii de talie mare, cu greutatea de adult cuprinsă între 26 și 44 kg și vârsta între 2 și 15 luni.
Dimensiuni disponibile
10 x 140g
Textură moale potrivită dentiției de lapte
Dimensiunea optimă a bucăților, textura & aroma sunt perfect adaptate cățeilor de talie mare, aflați în etapa de creștere.
Sistem imunitar puternic
Susține dezvoltarea unui sistem imunitar sănătos al cățelului prin introducerea unui complex cu acțiune dovedită științific, ce include vitaminele E și C.
Dezvoltare cerebrală
Rețeta este îmbogățită cu un acid gras omega 3 (DHA), a cărui acțiune dovedită științific susține dezvoltarea cerebrală a cățelului și facilitează procesul de învățare pe parcursul sesiunilor de dresaj.
Susține microbiomul
Asocierea de prebiotice (MOS) și proteine cu grad ridicat de digestibilitate contribuie la susținerea echilibrului sănătos al microbiomului intestinal, favorizând sănătatea digestivă.
|Hrană umedă exclusiv (plic/ zi)
|Vârsta (luni)
|Greutatea la stadiul de adult
|2 luni
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|30 kg
|8
|10
|11
|12
|13,5
|13,5
|12,5
|11,5
|10,5
|9,5
|9,5
|9,5
|9,5
|32 kg
|8
|10,5
|11,5
|12,5
|14
|14
|13
|12
|11
|10
|10
|10
|10
|34 kg
|8,5
|10,5
|11,5
|13
|14,5
|14,5
|13,5
|12,5
|11,5
|10,5
|10,5
|10,5
|10,5
|35 kg
|8,5
|11
|12
|13,5
|15
|15
|14
|13
|12
|11
|10,5
|10,5
|10,5
|36 kg
|8,5
|11
|12
|13,5
|15
|15
|14,5
|13,5
|12,5
|11,5
|11
|11
|11
|38 kg
|8,5
|11
|12
|14
|16
|16
|15
|14
|13
|12
|11,5
|11,5
|11
|40 kg
|9
|11,5
|12,5
|14,5
|16,5
|16,5
|15,5
|14,5
|13,5
|12,5
|12
|12
|11,5
|Hrănire mixtă: crochete + hrana umedă
|Hrană umedă
|Vârsta (luni)
|Greutatea la stadiul de adult
|Plic 140g Puppy Maxi (bucățele de carne în sos)
|2 luni
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|30 kg
|1
|241g
|311g
|342g
|381g
|417g
|418g
|387g
|358g
|323g
|290g
|288g
|287g
|285g
|32 kg
|1
|246g
|319g
|352g
|397g
|439g
|440g
|407g
|378g
|341g
|307g
|305g
|303g
|301g
|34 kg
|1
|250g
|328g
|362g
|413g
|462g
|462g
|428g
|397g
|360g
|324g
|321g
|319g
|317g
|35 kg
|1
|253g
|332g
|367g
|422g
|473g
|473g
|438g
|407g
|369g
|332g
|330g
|327g
|325g
|36 kg
|1
|255g
|336g
|372g
|430g
|483g
|484g
|452g
|420g
|389g
|363g
|338g
|335g
|332g
|38 kg
|1
|260g
|345g
|382g
|446g
|504g
|505g
|472g
|440g
|407g
|380g
|354g
|351g
|347g
|40 kg
|1
|265g
|354g
|392g
|462g
|525g
|527g
|492g
|459g
|425g
|397g
|370g
|367g
|362g
DETALII DESPRE PRODUS
ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of large-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 15-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 26-44 kg. This tailored diet contains appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that’s perfect for large breed, growing puppies. This formula contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. The formula is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy offers your puppy a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy dry kibble diet. By the time your puppy reaches 15 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.