Sterilised Gravy

Wet food for cats

Complete feed for cats - Specially for neutered adult cats (thin slices in gravy).

PRODUCT DETAILS

Sterilised cats have different requirements compared to cats that haven't been neutered or spayed. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised in Gravy is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your neutered adult cat in mind. With a controlled energy content and a moderate level of fat, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised in Gravy helps to limit the chances of your cat gaining an excess weight; particularly when served in adequate daily rations. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised in Gravy is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats - to ensure that they consume the nutrients they need to maintain good overall health. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised in Gravy also contains a carefully-considered balance of minerals that helps to support the health of your cat's urinary system. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf, or delicious gravy, as well as dry food in a tasty and crunchy kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

BENEFITS

Weight maintenance

Helps maintain ideal weight of sterilised cats.

Healthy urinary system

Helps support a healthy urinary system.

Instinctively preferred

Formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

