Hepatic
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for cats.
Sizes available
50g
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High energy
The high energy density responds to the cat's energy requirements while helping reduce the amount of food given per meal, thus decreasing digestive workload. It also facilitates convalescence and recovery
High palatability
Cats suffering from hepatic disease often show a decreased appetite. High palatability fosters spontaneous consumption, thus facilitating convalescence and recovery
Low copper
A low copper content minimises both copper accumulation in the hepatocytes and intracelluar lesions caused by cholestasis
Antioxidant complex
Free radicals play a key role in the pathogenesis and progression of hepatic lesions. The synergistic antioxidant complex helps slow down hepatocyte deterioration.
|Cat's weight
|2 kg
|-
|3 kg
|-
|4 kg
|-
|5 kg
|-
|6 kg
|-
|7 kg
|-
|8 kg
|-
|9 kg
|-
|10 kg
|Lean
|37 g
|3/8 cup
|49 g
|4/8 cup
|61 g
|5/8 cup
|71 g
|6/8 cup
|81 g
|7/8 cup
|---
|Normal
|31 g
|2/8 cup
|41 g
|3/8 cup
|51 g
|4/8 cup
|59 g
|5/8 cup
|68 g
|5/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|83 g
|7/8 cup
|90 g
|7/8 cup
|97 g
|1 cup
|Overweight
|----40 g
|3/8 cup
|47 g
|4/8 cup
|54 g
|4/8 cup
|60 g
|5/8 cup
|66 g
|5/8 cup
|72 g
|6/8 cup
|78 g
|6/8 cup