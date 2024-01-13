Mobility
Dry food for cats
Complete feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
50g
500g
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Joint complex plus
New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract with nutrients to help maintain healthy joints.
High EPA/DHA
High EPA/DHA content to help maintain healthy joints.
Moderate phosphorus
A moderate phosphorus content to help maintain renal function.
Antioxidant complex
A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: maize flour, maize, rice, wheat gluten*, dehydrated poultry protein, maize gluten, animal fats, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, soya oil, chicory pulp, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM 0.3%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20500 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 51 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4 mg, E4 (Copper): 8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 66 mg, E6 (Zinc): 218 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 28% - Fat content: 15% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibres: 4.7% - Per kg: Phosphorus: 6.2 g - EPA & DHA: 7.3 g.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|39 g
|4/8 cup
|33 g
|3/8 cup
|-
|-
|3 kg
|53 g
|5/8 cup
|44 g
|4/8 cup
|-
|-
|4 kg
|65 g
|7/8 cup
|54 g
|5/8 cup
|43 g
|4/8 cup
|5 kg
|76 g
|1 cup
|63 g
|6/8 cup
|50 g
|5/8 cup
|6 kg
|86 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|72 g
|7/8 cup
|57 g
|6/8 cup
|7 kg
|96 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|80 g
|1 cup
|64 g
|6/8 cup
|8 kg
|106 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|88 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|70 g
|7/8 cup
|9 kg
|115 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|96 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|77 g
|1 cup
|10 kg
|124 g
|1 + 5/8 cup
|103 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|83 g
|1 cup