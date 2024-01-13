Mobility

Dry food for cats

Complete feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

50g

500g

2kg

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Пронађите продавца
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Joint complex plus

New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract with nutrients to help maintain healthy joints.

High EPA/DHA

High EPA/DHA content to help maintain healthy joints.

Moderate phosphorus

A moderate phosphorus content to help maintain renal function.

Antioxidant complex

A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

