Satiety Weight Management
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
50g
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
6kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, tapioca, wheat flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, animal fats, chicory pulp, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), glucosamine, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 33 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 43 mg, E6 (Zinc): 133 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 34.0% - Fat content: 9.0% - Crude ash: 8.6% - Crude fibres: 14.6% - Metabolisable energy: 3040.0 kcal/kg.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 320 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 70 - Crude fibre (max) 156 - Crude ash (max) 95. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instruction: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|-
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance after weight loss
|-
|Grams
|Grams
|Grams
|Ideal weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|2
|29
|23
|30
|2,5
|33
|27
|35
|3
|38
|30
|40
|3,5
|42
|34
|45
|4
|47
|37
|49
|4,5
|51
|40
|54
|5
|55
|43
|58
|5,5
|59
|46
|62
|6
|62
|49
|66
|6,5
|66
|52
|70
|7
|70
|55
|73
|7,5
|73
|58
|77
|8
|76
|61
|81