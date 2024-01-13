Bichon Frise Adult

Bichon Frise Adult

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Bichon Frises - Over 10 months old.

Sizes available

500g

1.5kg

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Urrinary tract health

This diet helps maintain a healthy urinary system. Also encourage your dog to drink in order to promote urine dilution.

Healthy skin and coat

This diet helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (Omega 3 fatty acids including EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.

Ideal Weight

This formula helps maintain the Bichon Frise’s ideal weight.

Exclusive kibble design

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

