Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Chihuahuas - Over 8 months old.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for Chihuahuas over 8 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is highly palatable and satisfies the appetites of even the fussiest Chihuahuas, thanks to the combination of these 3 factors: • Specially adapted kibble size and shape • An exclusive formulation of nutrients • The usage of selected flavours What’s more, the nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult also help to support your dog’s digestive function, resulting in a reduced quantity of stool – and a reduced odour! To help support your adult Chihuahua’s dental health, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult contains calcium chelators which help to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

BENEFITS

High Palatability

Chihuahua Adult satisfies the Chihuahua's appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.

Stool & odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw

Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

