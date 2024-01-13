Energy
Dry food for dogs
Complementary feed for adult dogs: moderate or intense activity.
Sizes available
50g
15kg
18kg
20kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Energy booster
The Nutritional Supplement Energy contains a high level of short-chain fatty acids which contribute to a rapidly available, high level of energy in order to support the activity and performance of dogs.
Antioxidant complex
Contains reinforced levels of antioxidants (vitamins E & C, polyphenols) which help support cells against free radicals.Exercise stimulates the production of free radicals which are responsible for oxidative stress in cells.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, animal fats, vegetable oils, wheat gluten*, vegetable protein isolate,dehydrated poultry meat, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, vegetable fibres, fish oil,minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, green tea and grape extracts (source of polyphenols).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26600 IU, Vitamin D3: 1400 IU,Vitamin E: 1400 mg, Vitamin C: 1600 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analyticalconstituents: Protein: 27% - Fat content: 36%- Crude ash: 3.6% - Crude fibres: 2% -Polyphenols: 150 mg/kg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|-
|Moderate activity
|Intense activity
|Adult weight
|Number of
|-
|recommended bag (50g):
|Number of
|-
|recommended bag (50g):
|-
|-
|<25kg
|1
|2
|>25kg
|1
|3
|Feed preferably 1 hour before exercice or during the exercice
|-
|-
|It is recommended that daily ration be controlled to avoid any risk
|-
|-
|of excess weight which could affect the animal's health.
|-
|Always keep fresh water available
|-
|-