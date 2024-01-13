Mini Adult

Mini Adult

Wet food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - From 10 months to 12 years old.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your mini adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult in Gravy is suitable for all small dogs aged between 10 months – 12 years that weigh up to 10kg. The formulation of specific nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult in Gravy helps to support your dog’s digestive health, as well as helping to maintain a good balance of intestinal flora. The carefully adapted energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult in Gravy helps to maintain an ideal weight in small breed dogs like yours. What’s more, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult in Gravy is also enriched with nutrients that help to support your adult dog’s healthy skin and coat condition – such as Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Digestive health

Helps support digestive health and a balance in the intestinal flora.

Adapted energy

Helps maintain ideal weight in small breed dogs.

Coat condition

Contains nutrients which help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

