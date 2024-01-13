Calm

Calm

Dry food for dogs

From 15 months.

Sizes available

50g

2kg

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Пронађите продавца
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Emotional balance

Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate and an adequate content of tryptophan (amino acid) to help maintain emotional balance.

Skin barrier

A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.

Digestive tolerance

Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.

Tartar control

Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging