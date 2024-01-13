Gastro Intestinal Moderate Calorie

Dry food for dogs

Gastro Intestinal Moderate Calorie is a complete dietetic food for the nutritional management of dogs formulated to reduce acute intestinal absorption disorders, and as compensation from maldigestion. Highly digestible ingredients. Increased level of electrolytes. Low level of fat. Its moderate calorie content makes it particularly suitable for dogs in which ideal weight is hard to maintain (neutering / overweight / low activity)

Sizes available

50g

2kg

7.5kg

14kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins, prebiotics (fructo-oligo-saccharides & mannan-oligo-saccharides), beet pulp, rice and fish old to help support digestive security.

Moderate calorie

A reduced calorie content helps limit weight gain in neutered dogs or those with a tendency to gain weight.

High palability

Exceptional palatability helps support spontaneous intake in fussy dogs.

EPA/DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, help support digestive health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

