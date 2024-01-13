Neutered Adult Large Dog

Dry food for dogs

Complete food for dogs - For neutered adult dogs over 25 kg wiht a tendency to gain weight and joint sensitivity. Over 15 months old.

Sizes available

50g

1.5kg

3.5kg

12kg

14kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Пронађите продавца
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Ideal body weight

Helps maintain ideal weight thanks to a low-calorie formula promoting a feeling of fullness.

Bone & joint support

Nutrients which contribute to healthy bones and joints.

Digestive tolerance

Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.

Antioxidant complex

A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

